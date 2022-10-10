Giants’ Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones: ‘Glad he’s our quarterback’

When Brian Daboll was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, his praise for quarterback Daniel Jones was clear in his opening press conference.

Now, five weeks into the season, Daboll and his coaching staff have the Giants gutting out wins, leading them to a surprising 4-1 record. Given the amount of injuries the team has endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his staff has deserve a ton of credit for the Giants record thus far.

However, for the better part of the season, Daniel Jones has played very well and there may be no better example than Sunday’s dramatic comeback win in London against the Green Bay Packers.

Following the game, an unprompted Daboll offered up further praise for Jones.

“I thought (Jones) had an excellent game and he’s had a few of those. Maybe his stats don’t reflect it, but he’s led his team down to wins. He’s played good at crunch time coming back from a little bit of an ankle,” Daboll told reporters. “I give credit to all the guys and all the coaches. Just a good group to work with.”

Just like the Giants’ head coach alluded to, Jones’ stats are not going to jump off the page by any means. However, with the team’s top four receivers injured, it was an extremely impressive performance.

“He’s very humble. I think it’s very, very important to him. He has very good leadership amongst the team. Players got a lot of respect for him and I know the coaches do, too. We have confidence in him,” Daboll said. “He’s done a really good job for our football team and the things that we have asked him to do, he’s done them well. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Time will tell if Jones and the Giants’ impressive play is sustainable. However, for now, they are rolling and Jones is a big reason why.

