Giants’ Brian Daboll will celebrate Coach of Year Award in an incredible way

Brian Daboll might have left the Buffalo Bills to become the New York Giants head coach, but he sure still does his roots back home.

Daboll, a western New York native, won the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year Award in his first year in his new job.

To celebrate, he’s going to do something many of us in Buffalo will be doing this weekend: Beer, food, and the Super Bowl.

In a hilarious quote after receiving his award in Arizona, Daboll said he’s going to trek back home, crack open some beers, and crush some food over the weekend.

As far as the menu is concerned, Daboll is going to get together some nachos:

Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 10, 2023

Perfect… he’ll always be a man of the people.

Oh, and diet starts Monday.

