Giants’ Brian Daboll anticipates Daniel Jones playing this preseason

Jul 27, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll talk on day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

With their first preseason game over, the Giants look ahead to their next scheduled opponent as the players look to mesh and the coaching figures out who can help them win when the regular season begins.

Of course, pretty much all of the starters including starting quarterback Daniel Jones sat out the Giants’ 21-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday but with two more scheduled exhibition games should fans expect to see their QB1 suit up?

Brian Daboll was asked if Jones was at a point in his career where he didn't need to play in the preseason -- like so many others -- and the answer was a quick “no.”

When pressed on whether that means we’ll see Jones in the team’s upcoming preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, the second-year Giants coach said that decision has yet to be made.

“We’ll talk about that at the end of the week. I told you guys before, these decisions are made towards the end of the week,” Daboll said over Zoom on Saturday. “There’s a lot of research and communication that goes into it. I’d anticipate him playing [at some point this preseason].”

While Daboll wouldn’t commit to Jones playing in the Giants’ second preseason game, if the coach’s words are to be believed it’s only a matter of time before No. 8 is under center in one of the remaining two exhibition games.

When he does, the football world will see if Jones can build upon a career season. Giants GM Joe Schoen believes we’ll see it.

“With the guys we brought in we’re going to really get to see what he can do this year. We still have to come together as a group and we’re working on that.” Schoen recently said on the Zach Gelb Show. “The biggest thing for him is the continuity of the staff, the understanding of the offense and the ability to execute at a high level. Then you upgrade some of the talent around him and I think you’re going to see the best version of Daniel Jones this year.”

The Giants’ final two preseason games will be Friday, Aug. 18 against the Panthers and Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Jets.