Giants’ Brian Daboll against heaps praise on Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are 8-5-1 this season and if things break right for them this weekend, they will clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.

Much of that has been due to the play of fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who the team chose not to extend for a fifth season (via option), leaving him to sing for his supper, so to speak.

Jones has done just that, and more. In the face of a shifting roster and another spate of excessive, inexplicable injuries to key contributors, the former first-round pick has played admirably and followed the direction of his new coaching staff.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have worked their respective magic on Jones, who has turned the corner on his inconsistent career.

“Well, give Daniel credit, first and foremost,” Daboll told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s an extremely hard worker. I think he understands what we’re trying to accomplish each week. Every week, it’s a little bit different. But he works extremely hard. He studies. He understands the teams that we’re playing, and he makes good decisions for what we ask him to do. Last week was a little bit different than the week before. He’s taking care of the football. He’s done a good job.”

Jones had been a notorious turnover machine in his Giants career. That was goal No. 1 for Daboll and Kafka — get Jones to take better care of the football. His touchdown to interception ratio is 12-4 and he has lost only three fumbles despite being sacked the second-most times in the NFL this season (41).

“Give credit to him. He’s got to take care of the ball in the pocket, and he’s got to be the one to make good decisions when he’s under pressure,” said Daboll. “I think (quarterbacks coach) Shea (Tierney) has done a really great job with him in the quarterback room. We try to do things that accentuate his strengths. I think he can throw it on all three levels, but there’s a way to play each game against each opponent based on what they have defensively, how their rush is, what their corners look like. He’s done a good job of operating and executing our offense.”

Jones’ strong performance has earned the respect of not only the coaches but of his teammates.

“I think when I got here, just talking to some of the skill guys and even the defensive guys, they’ve always had that respect for Daniel because of the way he approaches his job, he’s a true pro. And he’s a good leader,” Daboll said. “I know he’s kind of a quiet guy. But in the huddle, he’s a good leader with those guys. He knows everybody’s responsibilities. He can get things lined up; he can correct mistakes. He’s a problem solver. So, I think the guys have a lot of respect for him.”

Whether the Giants choose to extend Jones after this season is unknown. If they don’t act by the league’s year-end in March, Jones will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Giants could simply slap the franchise tag on him to keep him in the fold for another season until they work out a longer deal, but it may not come to that.

Jones is not an elite NFL quarterback, one can change the course of a game in an instant or stage a huge comeback such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.

But he is the next level below, and that’s not an insult. He’s come a long way and Daboll recognizes that. What he lacks in natural talent, he makes up for in other areas.

“I think he’s just very levelheaded and that helps too when sometimes there’s chaos in the game; whether that’s in the pocket, whether you’re down,” said Daboll. “I think he’s really been the model of consistency with his attitude and his approach and that’s what I appreciate about him.”

