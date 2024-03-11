Giants get Brian Burns for second- and fifth-round picks

The Panthers used the franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns to trade him. It worked out.

NFL Media reports that the Giants' trade for Burns is complete. The Panthers will get second- and fifth-round picks in return, and Burns will get a five-year deal with a maximum value of $150 million and $87.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Media.

Burns, 25, will sign the franchise tag to facilitate the trade.

He has played his entire career in Carolina after the Panthers made him a first-round pick in 2019. In five seasons, Burns totaled 246 tackles, 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 13 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles.

The Giants said goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney on Monday but have added Burns, Devin Singletary and Jon Runyan.