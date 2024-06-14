Giants’ Brian Burns named a player who will ‘live up to the hype’

This offseason, the New York Giants made a bold move, trading for Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns and then inking him to a five-year, $141 million extension.

Burns is expected to augment the Giants’ sagging pass rush this year under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, teaming with former first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence to create a formidable core.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Burns will be one of the players who will “live up to the hype” this season.

In practices this offseason thus far, Burns has flashed his special ability, flying around and getting into the backfield in dominating fashion.

Burns’ 2023 numbers (eight sacks, 21 QB pressures) were solid, but he should be even more productive in New York. The Giants offense carries plenty of questions—Saquon Barkley is gone, and Daniel Jones is still recovering from a torn ACL—but the defensive front is stout. Carolina didn’t have a second high-end pass-rusher to complement Burns, but the Giants will partner him with edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Opposing offenses will find it impossible to double-team all three defenders, and the Florida State product should see his fair share of one-on-one opportunities.

Another player who should benefit from Burns’ presence is middle linebacker Bobby Okereke, last year’s big free agent addition, who is quickly becoming one of the best in the league at his position.

“Makes my job a lot easier,” linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters. “Quarterback’s gotta get the ball out quicker.”

Thibodeaux collected 11.5 sacks in his second pro season last year and Lawrence is now the dean of NFL interior linemen now that Aaron Donald has retired.

“Dexter, Bobby (Okereke), (Brian) Burns, these guys that have played at a high level in this league,” said Shane Bowen. “They’re not only great players, but they’re really great dudes. They’re great teammates.”

The Giants are getting back to the principles that helped them win four Super Bowls. One of those principles is a strong pass rush. Let the games begin.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire