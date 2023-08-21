Giants’ Brandon Brown suggests Jalin Hyatt was actually limited at Tennessee

Did the New York Giants get a steal when they traded up in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt?

Many experts believe they have and Hyatt himself has done nothing to dissuade them by asking the spectacular look routine with his record-setting and eye-popping speed.

On Monday, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown told reporters that they haven’t seen anything yet.

"He has more talent in his body than the role he was asked to play at Tennessee" Assistant GM Brandon Brown on Jalin Hyatt: pic.twitter.com/lJUGHudZ6I — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 21, 2023

Hyatt, the 73rd overall pick this spring, was the 10th wide receiver taken in the draft and perhaps has been the most written about thus far. and while most think the Giants found a diamond, there have been some who question Hyatt’s maturity and whether or not he’s a speed-only guy.

Brown clearly disagrees with that notion, as have Giants scouts.

On Friday against Carolina, Hyatt followed up an embarrassing drop with an easy touchdown against the overwhelmed veteran safety Eric Rowe.

Tyrod Taylor touchdown deep to Jalin Hyatt! Wide open for the Giants! Cooked the safety pic.twitter.com/moes5xC9nB — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 19, 2023

From Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

The growing anticipation is that Hyatt will repeat that kind of long-range assault on opposing defenses often enough this season — with Jones making the throws — to ensure the rookie goes down as an NFL draft steal as a third-round pick. There is no doubt, though, the entire Giants operation is brimming with excitement about what Hyatt might be able to provide to an attack that was last in the league last season in pass plays of 20 or more yards.

Hyatt once scored five touchdowns against Alabama while at Tennessee. He knows how to get into the end zone. His foot speed has been recorded at an unprecedented 24 MPH.

I was interviewing #NYGiants rookie Jalin Hyatt when Daniel Jones walked by. "Ask him if he hit 24 miles per hour today!" Jones joked. So I did. Hyatt didn't know yet re: today, but told me the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph "a few times" so far in camp. Arrow up. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2023

The previous NFL high was held by Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill at 22 MPH while he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, you can see why the Giants are excited to have Hyatt in the fold. He still needs reps to help him polish up his game, but the raw skill and speed are unquestionable.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire