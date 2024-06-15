Giants’ Brandon Brown will participate in general manager forum

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown will attend the Ozzie Newsome General Managers Forum on June 17 and 18 at the NFL’s Los Angeles league offices in Inglewood, California.

The fourth annual forum is sponsored in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and will feature the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

Coaches from Power Five conferences, HBCUs, the NFL, and front office personnel will take part in both summits. Participants will experience professional development and networking opportunities among their peers and have the ability to connect with NFL club executives.

Brown is in his third season as Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s assistant. He has been a hot name on the NFL front office hiring scene. This past offseason, Brown was considered for several general manager openings and was a finalist for the Los Angeles Chargers job.

