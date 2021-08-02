The Giants don’t know whether running back Saquon Barkley will be ready to go for Week One, after suffering a torn ACL last September. The decision to add running back Alfred Morris underscores those concerns.

The Giants have announced that Morris is now on the team.

Also on the roster at running back are Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny, Gary Brightwell, Corey Clement, Sandro Platzgummer, and Mike Weber.

Morris appeared in nine games last year for the Giants, with 55 rushing attempts and 238 rushing yards. He began his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a career-high 1,613 as a rookie. But for Washington teammate Robert Griffin III, Morris may have been named the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Barkley won that prize in 2018, with 1,307 rushing yards. He fought through injury to gain 1,003 rushing yards in 13 games the following year, before suffering the torn ACL in Week Two of the 2020 season.

Giants bolster backfield with Alfred Morris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk