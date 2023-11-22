Giants' Bobby Okereke nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

In his first season with the Giants, linebacker Bobby Okereke has already made an impact on the field and is now being recognized for his character as New York's nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Not only has Okereke put together a good season with his stats, the 27-year-old has also been a leader on the field for Big Blue and is up for the award that recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

“He’s been a good leader for us, not just on the defensive side, but for the entire team,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He’s consistent with his approach, smart, instinctive. He’s been good for us.”

Named a captain prior to the start of the season, it was clear the Giants had high hopes for Okereke who came over from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason and signed a four-year, $40 million contract.

And in a season of disappointment for the Giants, Okereke has been a bright spot.

The linebacker is tied for fifth in the league with 105 total tackles (42 assisted) and has six passes defended, four forced fumbles, two quarterback hits and one interception in 11 starts.

“He’s done a nice job for us. He’s made a lot of plays,” Daboll said. “Smart player, is a very good teammate. I’d say it’s not always easy to become a leader when you’re in a first year of a program or you come in as a new free agent, but he’s done that.”

During his career and once again on display this season, especially last Sunday against the Washington Commanders where he forced two fumbles, Okereke has shown a knack and an ability to punch balls out – something that has impressed Daboll.

“He’s crafty at doing it. He’s got long arms, he’s got good timing on it and he’s done a nice job with it. But some of it is just his natural ability and his instinctiveness as the play is going on,” he said.

Eight finalists out of 32 nominees for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be selected by a panel of former NFL players from the NFL Legends Community (Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler).

The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December. The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.