Giants’ Bobby Okereke named a player ‘set to become a star’

The New York Giants were in the market for an inside linebacker this offseason and aggressively addressed that need by signing the Indianapolis Colts’ Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million free agent deal.

Many lauded the move as they see the 26-year-old former Stanford star as a player on the rise.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport sees Okereke ‘ready to become a star’ in the NFL.

In some respects, Okereke has already broken out. Last year with the Indianapolis Colts, the 26-year-old piled up a career-high 151 tackles and nearly posted 100 solos. It marked the second season in a row in which Okereke topped 130 total stops. However, there’s quite a bit of difference between playing in the shadow of Shaquille Leonard in a small market like Indianapolis and being the No. 1 off-ball linebacker for a team in one of the largest media markets in the world. And the four-year veteran said he’s looking forward to showcasing what he can do.

Okereke has little to no competition on the roster, so he will play nearly 100 percent of the snaps if he can handle it. Last year with the Colts, he played on 85 percent of the defensive snaps. He is perfect for coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme.

Okereke believes he is ready to become a household name in the Big Apple.

“I’ve got great length,” Okereke said. “I’ve got great speed. I’ve got great athleticism. And I think just my mental processing helps me be a very good zone coverage linebacker. So, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”

