Giants blown out in 38-7 playoff loss to Eagles

The New York Giants were blown out 38-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.

It was a tough look all around for the Giants, who were completely overmatched from the first drive when the Eagles marched easily down the field for a touchdown.

Overall, it was a great season from the Giants, who ushered in a new regime that wildly over-exceeded expectations. But this rough loss will stick with fans for a while.

Here’s the recap of the playoff loss against the Eagles:

Final score: Eagles 0, Giants 0

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 0 7 0 7 Eagles 14 14 0 1o 0

Keys to the game

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The run defense failed to show up, allowing the Eagles to run for 268 yards as a team. The duo of Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combined for 202 of those yards.

The Giants’ passing offense couldn’t find much of a rhythm. Daniel Jones threw for 135 yards on 27 attempts.

The Eagles dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 35:43 while the Giants had it for just 24:17.

The Giants defense struggled to get off the field on third downs, allowing the Eagles to convert on 74% of their attempts.

It was over when...

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime. There just wasn’t enough offense for the Giants to keep up.

Players of the game

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

S Xavier McKinney: The second-year safety had eight tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

RB Saquon Barkley: He only had nine carries but he had 68 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

S Julian Love: Love had eight tackles (all solo) and two tackles for loss.

Injuries

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

N/A

What's next?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire