Giants blown out in 38-7 playoff loss to Eagles
The New York Giants were blown out 38-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.
It was a tough look all around for the Giants, who were completely overmatched from the first drive when the Eagles marched easily down the field for a touchdown.
Overall, it was a great season from the Giants, who ushered in a new regime that wildly over-exceeded expectations. But this rough loss will stick with fans for a while.
Here’s the recap of the playoff loss against the Eagles:
Final score: Eagles 0, Giants 0
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Final
Giants
0
0
7
0
7
Eagles
14
14
0
1o
0
Keys to the game
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The run defense failed to show up, allowing the Eagles to run for 268 yards as a team. The duo of Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combined for 202 of those yards.
The Giants’ passing offense couldn’t find much of a rhythm. Daniel Jones threw for 135 yards on 27 attempts.
The Eagles dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 35:43 while the Giants had it for just 24:17.
The Giants defense struggled to get off the field on third downs, allowing the Eagles to convert on 74% of their attempts.
It was over when...
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime. There just wasn’t enough offense for the Giants to keep up.
Players of the game
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
S Xavier McKinney: The second-year safety had eight tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
RB Saquon Barkley: He only had nine carries but he had 68 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
S Julian Love: Love had eight tackles (all solo) and two tackles for loss.
Injuries
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
N/A
What's next?
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the 2022 season.