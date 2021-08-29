Giants' Blake Martinez intercepts Cam Newton with highlight-reel play

WATCH: Giants LB makes highlight-reel play to intercept Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton technically finished the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game 2-of-5 for 10 yards and an interception.

But Newton's turnover was less of a miscue by the New England Patriots quarterback and more of a great play by the New York Giants defense.

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez made a terrific play to wrest the ball away from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a Newton pass that traveled about 35 yards in the air on 3rd-and-7.

Newton made an impressive throw over the middle to give Meyers a chance, but Martinez ripped the ball from Meyers' grasp before hitting the turf.

The play effectively served as a Patriots punt on third down, with New York taking over at New England's 41-yard line.

The interception was Newton's final throw of the evening, as rookie Mac Jones took over in the second quarter.