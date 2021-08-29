Giants' Blake Martinez intercepts Cam Newton with highlight-reel play
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH: Giants LB makes highlight-reel play to intercept Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Cam Newton technically finished the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game 2-of-5 for 10 yards and an interception.
But Newton's turnover was less of a miscue by the New England Patriots quarterback and more of a great play by the New York Giants defense.
Giants linebacker Blake Martinez made a terrific play to wrest the ball away from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a Newton pass that traveled about 35 yards in the air on 3rd-and-7.
HOW DID HE GET THIS BALL!? @Big__Blake50@Giants take over!
📺: #NEvsNYG on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)
📱: https://t.co/4omupVck3h pic.twitter.com/ZDlttyjt4M
— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021
Newton made an impressive throw over the middle to give Meyers a chance, but Martinez ripped the ball from Meyers' grasp before hitting the turf.
Fight for it all 👏 the 👏 way 👏 to 👏 the 👏 ground. @Big__Blake50
📺: #NEvsNYG on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)
📱: https://t.co/4omupVck3h pic.twitter.com/d04SYNBKeB
— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021
The play effectively served as a Patriots punt on third down, with New York taking over at New England's 41-yard line.
The interception was Newton's final throw of the evening, as rookie Mac Jones took over in the second quarter.