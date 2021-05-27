Giants’ Blake Martinez impressed with Azeez Ojulari, Lorenzo Carter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Giants inside linebacker and defensive captain, Blake Martinez, is heading into his second year with Big Blue much more comfortable than his first, when the team wasn’t permitted to meet or practice in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those restrictions didn’t really slow the overly productive Martinez down once the season began, however. Coming into his Giants career, Martinez had been one of the more prolific tacklers in the league during his time with Green Bay. In 2020, he led the team with 151 total tackles, the fourth-highest total in the NFL.

This year, Martinez and his mates will get a full offseason program in order to get acquainted. On Thursday, he spoke with the media during the Giants’ third OTA session.

Martinez commented on some of the new players on the roster, such as second round pick linebacker Azeez Ojulari of Georgia.

“He’s a freaky looking player,” Martinez said of Ojulari. “Just watching him today, he made some great plays out there in practice, showed some athleticism, things like that. Once again, it’s OTAs, so you’ve got to wait until we put the pads on, things like that. So far I think he’s done really well.”

Meanwhile, interior defensive lineman Danny Shelton, a massive presence in the middle of any defense he lines up for, promises to make Martinez’ job easier this year.

“No wonder he was drafted in the first round. You get three picks in one, just how big he is,” Martinez said. “I tell him every single day, I’m glad I have you in front of me. I literally can’t see double-teams so there’s no way they can get to me.”

Martinez will continue to be a staple on the Giants’ defense again this year. Who will surround him is still to be determined. The Giants will have a slew of linebackers in camp, including Lorenzo Carter, who is making his way back from an Achilles injury. He is at OTAs.

“It’s awesome seeing a guy come back from an injury like that. It’s been really cool. Excited for him. I know he’s put in a ton of work this off-season getting ready to go. He’s just doing his thing out there,” Martinez said.

List

5 Giants who could break out in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.

  • Kevin Abrams was right, Giants face difficult salary cap challenge in 2022

    Assistant general manager Kevin Abrams called it -- the New York Giants will face a difficult salary cap challenge in 2022.

  • Aaron Donald gives fantastic glimpse into how he studies and prepares for linemen each week

    Aaron Donald shared advice with Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey and it shows how much work he does in the film room.

  • Report: Giants’ Saquon Barkley won’t be a full training camp participant

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ACL) won't be a full training camp participant and may have his snaps limited early in the season.

  • Kyle Allen was a winner of Washington's first OTAs simply by suiting up

    During the Washington Football Team's practice Tuesday, QB Kyle Allen stood out as he returns from a gruesome 2020 injury.

  • Colombian city beset by crime declares 'Black Lives Matter'

    A demonstration for peace in Buenaventura, Colombia, where a cartel turf war has left at least 30 people dead since the beginning of this year. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty ImagesChaotic and deadly protests have for weeks rocked the Colombian port city of Buenaventura. In mid-May some demonstrators stormed the airport, and riot police responded with force, killing three. Buenaventura’s demonstrations are a part of the massive, violent national wave of protests over increasing poverty and incessant violence in Colombia. But they actually began well before Colombia’s broader upheaval. Since early 2021, people in this majority-Black coastal city have been rising up peacefully but insistently against rampant drug trafficking, political violence and cartel infiltration. Organized crime and illicit economies are both national problems in Colombia. But in Buenaventura, a history of state neglect has allowed both to flourish unchecked, according to my academic research in the city. For many Colombian and international observers, the government’s apparent lack of interest in saving Buenaventura has a clear source: structural racism resulting from state policies that have long marginalized Black Colombians. After a young Black man named Anderson Arboleda was beaten to death by Colombian police in May 2020, a Buenaventura digital news site posted this explainer on racism in Colombia. Abandoned city Black people, or Afro-Colombians, make up approximately 10% of Colombia’s 50 million people and 85% of Buenaventura’s population. Many residents originally came to Buenaventura – located approximately 300 miles from Colombia’s Andean capital, Bogota – as war refugees from different parts of Colombia’s Pacific region to escape armed conflict. Colombia is home to a half-century long battle among guerrillas, the government and paramilitary groups. The war technically ended with a 2016 peace accord, but Colombia’s ever-changing and complex armed conflict continues to kill and displace scores each year. Most violent crimes in the country go unsolved. Activists and human rights groups say Buenaventura’s dismal and dangerous living conditions reflect long-standing disparities between Black and white Colombians. For example, approximately 41% of Afro-Colombians live in poverty, compared with 27% of white Colombians. All Buenaventura is in desperate need of investment to upgrade its dilapidated or nonexistent infrastructure. Many neighborhoods lack drinkable water, trash pickup and functioning sewers. Sewage runs underneath houses near the port and flows untreated into the Pacific Ocean. A Colombian marine on patrol in Buenaventura on Feb. 10, 2021. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images Medical care is also poor in Buenaventura. Local clinics often do not have the supplies or capacity to treat many patients, so sick Buenaventura residents are referred to hospitals in Cali, three hours away. Last June, Buenaventura had Colombia’s highest COVID-19 mortality rate. A chronic 75% unemployment rate and 64% poverty rate – twice the national average – make local youth easy recruits for armed groups. The lack of state presence also allows these groups to threaten and attack locals without accountability. Many residents do not even report such incidents to police for fear of retaliation. Although the Colombian national government normally has little presence in Buenaventura, it flexed its muscle when protests broke out. In February, amid the outburst of cartel violence, marines were sent to patrol city streets. And in May, when some protests turned to riots, security forces quelled the uprising with deadly violence. Cries of “Black Lives Matter” – or “las vidas negras importan” – became a theme in the city’s protests, as residents in this oppressed city connect their struggles with those of Black people in the U.S. and worldwide. Cartel violence Despite these troubles, Buenaventura is home to Colombia’s most vital port. Over 50% of all Colombian imports and exports move through the city. Container ships at the port of Buenaventura, Colombia’s most important port. Jimysantandef via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA That includes legal goods such as coffee and mined minerals as well as illegal products such as marijuana and cocaine, which is processed in hidden laboratories throughout the country. Cocaine is shipped from Buenaventura to partner cartels in Central America and on to the U.S. or directly to Europe – the world’s biggest cocaine markets. Each kilo of cocaine that makes it to Europe earns approximately US$30,000. Controlling Buenaventura and connecting waterways is a profitable enterprise for Colombia’s many criminal operations. For years, a local narco-trafficking group called La Local held a comfortable monopoly on illegal imports and exports, allowing for relative peace. But in late 2020, the group split into factions. The resulting turf war led to at least 30 murders and 40 disappearances by February 2021. Another 6,000 people in Buenaventura were forced to flee their homes to escape crossfire. Some fled besieged portside neighborhoods after death threats. “There’s collective panic, a generalized sense of insecurity where we can’t feel at ease even in our own neighborhoods or houses or in public spaces,” local activist Danelly Estupiñán told The Guardian newspaper in February. That newspaper has called Buenaventura “Colombia’s Capital of Horror.” Packages of marijuana seized near Buenaventura on March 27, 2021. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images Desperate to stop spiking violence, which Estupiñán called a “humanitarian crisis,” residents in this city of 450,000 staged large-scale protests early this year. At one point in February, they formed a 13-mile human “chain for peace.” Buenaventura’s fight for government investment, inclusion in national policymaking and better social welfare programs has had limited success so far. But locals say something has to change – and they won’t stop marching until it does. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shauna N Gillooly, University of California, Irvine. Read more:Colombia gives nearly 1 million Venezuelan migrants legal status and right to workColombia hopes for ‘humanitarian’ ceasefire during coronavirus as violence resurges Shauna N Gillooly receives funding from the Fulbright Commission.

  • The Internet Cannot Handle How Rich Guy Fieri Just Got

    Welcome to Flavor Town MFers 🤑 🤑 🤑 🤑

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • Bob Myers cites one big variable for Steph Curry's Olympics decision

    Bob Myers mentioned something that could end up being why Steph Curry doesn't play in the Olympics.

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 24-30, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 24 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at […]

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • NFL to investigate Eugene Chung's discrimination claim amid calls for a probe

    Chung was allegedly told during a job interview with a team that he was 'not the right minority.'

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • 2021 French Open men’s singles draw, bracket

    The 2021 French Open men's singles draw and bracket, featuring Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.