Giants' biggest key to Week 1 win over Broncos: Lock down dangerous WR group

Courtland Sutton motions for a first down

As the Giants prepare for their matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, they obviously want to find their biggest strength so they can plan against it and start the new year on the right foot.

Look no further than what the Mile High team has at wide receiver.

While you can look at their defensive front, which includes All-Pro veteran DE Von Miller, their wide receiving corps is about as good as it comes in the NFL. Led by Courtland Sutton, who is back from injury after playing just one game last season, the group also features Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out of the slot.

Adoree' Jackson, who is trying to make sure he gets on the field for Big Blue as he's dealing with an ankle injury, knows exactly how dangerous this group can be if you get them going. He has college experience against them in the past.

"Yeah, that receiving corps is pretty good. Actually, I played against [Tim] Patrick at Utah. I played against Sutton before when he was there. I never played against Jeudy, but they’re a great, talented receiving corps," he said. "They cause a lot of problems, so you just got to be out there mentally prepared and just do your job.

"At the end of the day, that's what it comes down to – doing your job, trusting your tech (technique), doing everything that you prepared for this offseason that's coming up this week."

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio admitted that Hamler and Jeudy, just rookies last season, are "way further ahead than where they were last year at this time," which only means trouble for defenses coming into 2021.

Denver also has Teddy Bridgewater at the helm after beating out Drew Lock for the starting role this summer. He's about as established as they come in the league, and knows how to get it done on Sundays.

But so does the Giants defense, a group that shocked and surprised many last season with their stellar play, especially the secondary. The safety group is among the best in the league with Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love there.

And then at corner, James Bradberry is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and looking to prove it wasn't a one-year ordeal. He'll likely matchup with Sutton, who should be the No. 1 option for Bridgewater.

This wide receiver group is capable of ripping off big plays, and the goal for the Giants as a whole should be to stop that from happening. Easier said than done, of course, when you consider the diverse route trees, speed and vertical ability of both Sutton and Jeudy.

But on the white board in the locker room before the game, it should be written that these guys need to get locked down. Make the familiar-faced offensive coordinator on Denver's sideline, Pat Shurmur, try to run the ball to open things up. Run defense is where Patrick Graham's unit thrives.

This defense has potential to be Top 10 in the league this year, and they have a tough matchup right away. Time to prove they can lock down some of the best receivers in the league.

If they do so, it could also mean chalking up a big first win for Big Blue heading into the new year.

Bradley Chubb dealing with ankle injury

The Broncos are saying he's trying his hardest to play on Sunday, but Chubb is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss practice on Wednesday and be limited on Thursday.

Chubb is on the opposite side of Miller, and both of them on the same defensive line is something offensive lines don't usually want to deal with.

With the Giants' O-line already showing some questionable play, this is definitely an injury worth watching as the game gets closer. Having to deal with just one Bronco instead of two would bode well for the Giants' offense.



