Giants big underdogs for Thanksgiving clash in Dallas

Thanksgiving Day will feature a matchup between two 7-3 NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Tipico Sportsbook isn’t expecting a very competitive game, however, as they have made the home team — Dallas — an early 7.5-point favorite and the line may actually go up from there.

The over/under opened at 43.5 total points and the money line is a prohibitive Cowboys -370, Giants +305.

The reasons behind the large point spread and money line is due to the events on Sunday. The Giants were slammed at home by the surging Detroit Lions and lost several more key starters to injury.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are getting healthier and proved it with 40-3 smashing of the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

