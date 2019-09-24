Giants work out Benny Cunningham

The Giants worked out free agent running back Benny Cunningham on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Giants have a need for a running back temporarily with Saquon Barkley nursing an ankle injury. Cunningham has been out of work since the Jaguars cut him Aug. 11 after Cunningham hurt his hamstring.

Cunningham opened his NFL career with the Rams, playing with them four seasons. He spent the past two seasons with the Bears.

The majority of Cunningham’s work in Chicago came on special teams as he ran the ball 20 times and caught 21 passes over 29 games with the team.

Cunningham has 191 carries for 797 yards and four touchdowns to go with 114 catches for 1,001 yards and three receiving touchdowns for his career.