Giants-Bengals Week 12: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants took over first place in the NFC East on Sunday with a 19-17 defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Unfortunately, they lost quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) in the process.

The game itself wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it’s better to win ugly than it is to lose pretty. And after starting the season 0-5, the Giants have now gone 4-2 over their past six games.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ latest W

Offensive snaps: 81

Defensive snaps: 49

Special teams snaps: 29

With Matt Peart out due to COVID-19, the Giants ceased their tackle rotation, resulting in Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming seeing 100% of all offensive snaps. At guard, former starter Will Hernandez saw just 23 snaps to Shane Lemieux’s 57.

We also love seeing fullback Eli Penny get more field time.

Defensively, Niko Lalos took just eight snaps in his NFL debut but somehow came up with an interception. What a story. We’ll have more on that later.

And Nate Ebner, of course, suffered an injury on Cincinnati’s opening kick return and was unable to make it back to the field. He finished the game with a season-low one snap.