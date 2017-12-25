Giants benched Eli Apple on Sunday

Giants cornerback Eli Apple‘s 2017 season continued to be a lost one on Sunday.

Apple returned to the lineup last week after missing four games and played 60-of-67 defensive snaps in a loss to the Eagles. In this Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, however, Apple didn’t play a single defensive snap while Brandon Dixon and Darryl Morris got the playing time at cornerback.

Apple said after the game that it was a “coach’s decision” to play him only on special teams and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo

“I left that to the defensive coaches. He was going to get in there in some dime situations,” Spagnuolo said, via NJ.com. “The guys that have been in there have been playing together for a little bit, the continuity has been good. We probably need to try to get him in there, but we’ll see how this week goes and we’ll make that decision.”

The continuity Spagnuolo points to dates back less than a month as both Dixon and Morris signed with the team on November 28 while Apple, a 2016 first-round pick, was out of the lineup. Spagnuolo did allow that “maybe there was something I’m not aware of right now” to further explain the lack of playing time for a player whose place in the team’s future is a lot less bright than it was when the season started.