Giants bench Tommy DeVito, will start Tyrod Taylor Sunday vs. Rams

The Giants have benched rookie Tommy DeVito and will start veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday.

Taylor entered the game at the start of the second half of Monday’s 33-25 loss in Philadelphia after DeVito’s benching.



He would complete 7-of-16 passing attempts for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception, on a throw into the end zone as time expired. Taylor will be a free agent at the end of the season.

"I thought Ty did some good things second half of Philly so he earned the right to start this game," Daboll said Wednesday.

After Monday's loss, the head coach explained the in-game benching was an attempt to “spark the team” after they entered the third quarter down 20-3.

DeVito had 55 yards on 9-for-16 attempts in the first half with a 14.1 QBR. He called his benching a “constant reminder that it’s a business.”

“We weren’t doing great on offense in the first half, I’m not sure what the numbers were, but we weren’t scoring enough points so a change was made,” DeVito said after the game Monday.

He added: “They’re always gonna try and find someone to replace you, whatever it is, but at the same time, it is a business, it’s your job. I respect it, there’s no feelings one way or another. I was hoping Ty was gonna go out there and ball and we win the game. It’s nothing more than that.”

The Giants were officially eliminated from the playoff contention with the loss to Philadelphia, their fifth-straight defeat to their NFC East rivals.

Taylor started three games earlier this season while Daniel Jones was injured before he himself sustained a rib injury in late October against the Jets that led to DeVito's first NFL action.

The 34-year-old has completed 61.7 percent of his 107 attempts on the year for 725 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns and one interception. He has 119 yards on 24 carries.

DeVito appeared in eight games (six starts) on the year, and completed 112 of 176 attempts (63.6 percent) for 1,087 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards on 36 attempts with a touchdown. The undrafted rookie was sacked 36 times for a 17 percent sack percentage.