Giants bench quarterback Tommy DeVito to start second half against Eagles

With the Giants down 20-3 at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll benched quarterback Tommy DeVito to start the second half in an effort to jumpstart his offense.

The rookie QB was 9-of-16 for 55 yards before getting pulled and also had a rush attempt for five yards. Going back to last week against the New Orleans Saints, Big Blue hadn’t scored a touchdown for six straight quarters.

Despite kicking off to begin the third quarter, DeVito’s replacement, Tyrod Taylor, entered the game almost immediately after the Eagles fumbled the ball with the Giants recovering it in great field position.

The Giants scored a touchdown a couple of plays later on a 7-yard run by Saquon Barkley. Taylor did not attempt a pass on the quick touchdown drive.