Giants bench Eli Manning and Eagles will be sad to see him go

Some big news out of North Jersey this morning as the Giants have officially named rookie Daniel Jones their starting quarterback.

After 15-plus years of service and two Super Bowl rings, Eli Manning is heading to the bench.

This is a development the Eagles won't be happy to see. For the most part, they have owned Manning in his career.

But this is the right call from Pat Shurmur and the Giants, although, I have to admit I'm a little surprised it happened this soon. I thought we'd at least have a few more weeks of Eli purgatory. But now the Giants can at least get their first-round pick some game experience, although it's hard to imagine the Giants' offense will all of a sudden pick up. He might give them a better shot.

Really, the Giants shouldn't have even brought Manning, 38, back this season. He's getting paid a ton of money and now he'll be getting paid a ton of money to not play.

The Eagles don't face the Giants until Week 14 this season (they also play them in the regular season finale), so it always seemed very possible (likely even) that Jones was going to be the starter by then anyway. If anything, this is bad news for the Eagles because Jones will now have more experience under his belt by the time the Eagles see him later this season.

And, in a larger sense, this is bad news for the Eagles because it appears the Giants have finally moved on from a situation that has really stunted their progress for several years now. I'm sure the Eagles didn't mind the Giants' holding on to Eli over the past few seasons. At least now the Giants can attempt to move on.

Manning might end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the Eagles should consider putting him in their Hall of Fame too. In his career against the Birds, Eli Manning is 10-20 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. Manning has lost his last five games against the Eagles and is 4-16 against the Birds since 2009.

Eli Manning, benched today by the Giants, has thrown for more yards [7,791] against the Eagles than any other QB. He has more TDs [52], INTs [34] and losses [20] than any other QB against the Eagles. He ranks ninth in wins [10]. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 17, 2019

Manning now has a record of 116-116 and maybe that's fittingly how his career will end.

Well … until like Week 6 when Jones has a bad game and Shurmur goes back to him.

