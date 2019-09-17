Giants bench Eli Manning for Daniel Jones, which is going to add some spice to Redskins' Week 4 matchup

It was only a matter of time; a new era of New York Giants football will officially start this coming Sunday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur announced on Tuesday that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be the team's starter moving forward, with 16-year veteran Eli Manning moving to the bench.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and received a large amount of criticism following the selection. Many fans, as well as NFL experts, pondered why they selected Jones sixth overall when many believed he would still be available when they picked next at No. 17.

Additionally, another quarterback was still on the draft board when Jones was selected, one many believed would be taken before the Duke product. That would be Redskins' QB Dwayne Haskins, who the team drafted 15th overall.

But Jones dazzled in the preseason, which gave many the sense that the Eli Manning era in New York would be coming to a close sooner rather than later. Over the four exhibition games, he completed 29 of his 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Jones' first NFL start will come on the road in Tampa Bay this Sunday, but the Redskins will get their first crack at the rookie QB right after that. The Burgundy and Gold travel to Metlife Stadium for a Week 4 clash with Big Blue on Sept. 29.

While Jones and Haskins will likely face one another several times down the road as NFC East quarterbacks, their first matchup as starters against each another will likely have to wait.

Through the Redskins first two games, veteran Case Keenum has thrown for 601 yards, five touchdowns, and zero turnovers. For the most part, Keenum has exceeded many expectations people had for him in 2019.

Barring something unforeseen, Keenum will be the starter against Jones' Giants in Week 4, while the Redskins rookie will likely still be holding a clipboard.

