Giants’ Ben Bredeson talks versatility, praises John Michael Schmitz

It just seems like New York Giants offensive lineman Ben Bredeson has been around forever. The truth is, he is still just 25 years old as he enters his fourth NFL season, and third as a Giant.

A former first-team All-Big Ten selection while at Michigan, Bredeson began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected 143rd overall in Round 4 of the 2020 NFL draft, playing in 10 games as a rookie for the Ravens.

Bredeson found himself on the roster bubble the next summer, however, and was traded by Baltimore to the offensive line-starved Giants at the end of training camp, along with a 2022 fifth-rounder and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for the Giants’ 2022 fourth-round pick.

Since then, Bredeson has been shifted from pillar to post on the Giants’ offensive line. He played in eight games (one start) in 2021, and then appeared in 11 games in 2022, starting eight — all at guard.

This year, he is being alternated between guard and center but has been seeing less time in the middle now that rookie John Michael Schmitz has gotten more acclimated.

Bredeson will likely be the Giansts’ starting left guard come opening day but there is still a lot of camp — and the preseason — ahead for that to be determined.

On Tuesday at training camp, Bredeson spoke to the media about the state of the Giants’ offensive line and where he fits in.

“I think that’s how football has always been,” Bredeson said in regards to playing multiple positions. “That’s always been a goal of mine to be able to be versatile and play multiple positions. That’s something that I’ve always worked on and it’s what I’ve been doing since I came into the league.”

“We’re just looking for the best possible five guys out there, in terms of an offensive line, to go win some games,” he added

The line will be coached by veteran hand Bobby Johnson for the second straight season. Johnson appears to have molded the group into a functional one after years of disarray.

“If you have a good group, we should be internally driven, and I feel like that’s how we are,” said Bredeson. “Bobby’s an incredible coach. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’ve really enjoyed working with him (and) I think I can speak for just about everybody in the o-line room (and say) that we love working with him. I think he’s exceptional at his job and he brings the best out of us.”

Bredeson knows the line’s success will depend on the development of two recent high draft picks in right tackle Evan Neal, who was praised by head coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday, and Schmitz.

“John Michael’s fitting right in,” said Bredeson of Schmitz. “He’s a great guy — culturally he’s fit right in with us, he hasn’t skipped a beat and he’s coming along really well.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire