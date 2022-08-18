Giants’ Ben Bredeson exits practice with apparent elbow injury

Breaking News:

John Fennelly
·1 min read
The offensive line of the New York Giants continued to be a meat grinder on Thursday when interior lineman, Ben Bredeson, left the field with an apparent elbow injury.

With Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas, rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Jon Feliciano experiencing various injury woes, the team was relying on Bredeson to play a major role at either center or guard for this week’s preseason game against the Cincinnati on Sunday night.

These injuries come on the heels of having Nick Gates and Matt Peart still on the PUP list for the foreseeable future. Rookie Marcus McKethan (knee) was lost for the season earlier in training camp and veteran Matt Gono left camp (later waived) with a neck injury.

The Giants still have three healthy starters in tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal and guard Mark Glowinski. The injuries will mean more playing time for veteran free agent Max Garcia as well as Devery Hamilton, Garrett McGhin, Eric Smith and Will Holden.

