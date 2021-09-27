Giants vs Falcons: Joe Judge on another brutal last-second loss | Giants Post Game

in this Giants vs Falcons post game interview, NYG Head Coach Joe Judge discusses yet another crushing last-second Giants loss, this time to the Falcons on a Younghoe Koo 40-yd field goal as time expired. He continued to emphasize better execution, and that the pressure to turn thing around is part of the job. Judge: 'The key for us right now is to make sure we go back to work, correct the mistakes we made, stay together as a team and keep moving forward'.

