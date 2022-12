Associated Press

Matt Ryan has won an NFL MVP award, been named Offensive Rookie of the Year and risen to seventh in the league in all-time passing yards over a standout 15-season career. Ryan also came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in Indianapolis' 39-36 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The 37-year-old quarterback couldn’t help the Colts stop the Vikings in what became the biggest comeback in NFL history — rallying from a 33-point halftime deficit.