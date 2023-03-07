Giants beat the clock, sign Daniel Jones to $160M contract extension

Breaking news:

Giants reach 4-year, $160M deal with Daniel Jones, franchise tag Saquon Barkley

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The New York Giants were able to pick up a pair of offseason wins on Tuesday.

They worked to the deadline before signing Daniel Jones to a long-term contract, which allows Big Blue to place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

The extension is for $160 million. The deal includes 2023, which would have been the final year of the quarterback’s contract.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

