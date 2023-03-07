Giants beat the clock, sign Daniel Jones to $160M contract extension

The New York Giants were able to pick up a pair of offseason wins on Tuesday.

They worked to the deadline before signing Daniel Jones to a long-term contract, which allows Big Blue to place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

The extension is for $160 million. The deal includes 2023, which would have been the final year of the quarterback’s contract.

Got our guy! We have agreed to terms on a 5-year contract with QB Daniel Jones! Let’s go, captain!#togetherblue pic.twitter.com/kUswqImffk — New York Giants 🔅 (@NewYorkGiamts) March 7, 2023

Source: The Giants and QB Daniel Jones have agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal, with an additional $35 million that Jones can make in incentives. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2023

