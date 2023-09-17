Giants pull off massive comeback, beat Cardinals 31-28

The Giants looked dead at halftime of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but they found new life in the locker room.

After falling behind 20-0 in the first half, the Giants scored on all five of their second half possessions and came back for a 31-28 win. The last points came off the foot of kicker Graham Gano on a -yard field goal and they sealed the deal on the biggest Giants comeback in more than 70 years.

The Giants actually fell behind 28-7 in the third quarter, so their total comeback was 21 points. They last did that in 1949 against the then-Chicago Cardinals. It is the third time the Cardinals have lost a game that they led by at least 20 points.

The win was tinged with a little bit of sourness at the end because running back Saquon Barkley limped off the field after a run to set up Gano's kick in the final minute. Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown to go with six catches for 29 yards and another score.

Daniel Jones delivered another touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to tie the game and he ran for the team's first score of the game. Jones finished 26-of-37 for 321 yards through the air and he added 59 yards on nine carries.

Jones set up two of the scores with long passes that picked up 89 yards for rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt and tight end Darren Waller posted six catches for 76 yards.

The comeback allows the Giants to avoid an 0-2 start and they will stay out west before visiting the 49ers on Thursday night.

The Cardinals built their lead in the first half behind strong running by James Conner and efficient passing by Joshua Dobbs. They extended their lead to 28-7 in the third quarter, but only picked up three more first downs over the rest of the game.

Dobbs was 21-of-30 for 228 yards and a touchdown to Hollywood Brown. He also ran for a score while Conner had 106 yards and a score on his 23 carries.

Those are things the Cardinals will try to build on when they host the Cowboys and try to avoid an 0-3 start next Sunday.