Giants-Bears Week 2: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants fell to the Chicago Bears, 17-13, at Solider Field in Week 2, dropping their record to 0-2 for the fourth straight season and the seventh time in the last eight years.

The bigger story from the game is that running back Saquon Barkley suffered an apparent ACL injury and could be out for the season.

As far as the latest loss, here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to it.

Offensive snaps: 65

Defensive snaps: 65

Special teams snaps: 22

Both Corey Ballentine and Isaac Yaidom struggled on Sunday, but it’s noteworthy to see the latter now overtaking the former in snaps. It’s also worthy of pointing out that Logan Ryan out-snapped Darnay Holmes.

Now, as far as the obvious: what the heck is Nate Ebner doing on the field so much defensively? He played a grand total of one defensive snap in his final three years in New England, but suddenly he’s getting time on the field for the Giants? That’s a very questionable decision at best and in his five snaps, he surrendered a touchdown.

Markus Golden also taking just 15 defensive snaps is curious.