Giants at Bears Week 17 pick and prediction

Giants Joe Judge standing sidelines hands hips blue hoodie

GIANTS (4-11) at the Chicago Bears (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Spread: Bears, minus-6

It’s an old football adage that a team that has two quarterbacks really has none. And boy does that seem to apply to the Giants right now.

With Daniel Jones done for the season, they turned first to Mike Glennon to keep them afloat, and then to young Jake Fromm to see if he could give them a spark. And now, after both of them failed in spectacular fashion, the Giants head into Chicago with the intention of playing them both.

“I would expect to see both guys play,” Giants coach Joe Judge said this week. “As we go through the game plan, obviously we’re going to bracket some different things together. If we think one thing is better for one guy, one is better for the other guy, we’ll see how they practice and how we’ll go into the game.”



OK, chances are the Giants aren’t really going to play them both – certainly not extensively. If they couldn’t make the offense work with one quarterback running the show, they’re just inviting chaos if they try to do it with two. This was probably more about keeping them both sharp and giving Judge a week to decide which of the two bad options was ... less worse.

Glennon, the veteran, figures to get the start only because he was slightly closer to competent in his three starts. Fromm was a disaster last Sunday in Philadelphia, completing 6-of-17 passes for a whole 25 yards and one ugly interception before he was benched early in the third quarter. Glennon hasn’t been good, but there’s at least a chance he could give the Giants a chance to move the football somewhat against an equally bad team in the Bears.

Then again, if the Giants are going to win again this season it surely won’t be their awful offense that will carry them. They are the NFL’s third-worst offense statistically, but it’s hard to find any one that’s actually worse. In the five weeks since firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett they’ve averaged 11.8 points and 256.5 yards per game.

The word “pathetic” doesn’t fully describe how bad those numbers are.

With Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay underachieving, Sterling Shepard out for the season and rookie Kadarius Toney still out too, it might not matter who the Giants’ quarterback is. There isn’t enough quality talent for them to even consistently move the ball.

And really, it might be better off for the Giants to lose this game anyway – though that actually depends on your perspective. The Giants, of course, have both their first-round pick in the next draft and the one belonging to the Bears. And while they wouldn’t mind the Bears losing to keep that pick inside the Top 10, a loss by the Giants could conceivably move their own pick into the Top 3.

And the closer they get to the top, where elite pass rushers like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson will be available, the better off they’ll be.

But a loss by either team will help, and a win would mean nothing to a team headed for nowhere but an offseason of change. This is as meaningless a game as the Giants will play, at least until their finale at home vs. Washington on Sunday, Jan. 9. And as much as they talked about not believing in meaningless football, they’ve certainly played lately like they’re going through the motions.

That’s probably why the Bears are favored by so much. It’s hard to expect much of anything from the Giants anymore, for anyone that still cares.

Pick: Take the Bears, minus the 6 points.

Prediction: Bears 20, Giants 9

My record straight up: 10-5

My record against the spread: 8-6-1