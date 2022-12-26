Giants’ Azeez Ojulari optimistic after suffering ankle injury

It’s been a rough season for New York Giants’ second-year outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

It’s been a struggle from the start when he sat out the first two games of the regular season with a strained hamstring suffered in training camp. He finally got on the field in Weeks 3 and 4, but then missed the next seven games with a calf injury.

Ojulari came back in Week 13 and picked up where he left off, racking up 4.5 sacks, seven QB hits and two forced fumbles.

That streak is now in jeopardy as Ojulari left Saturday’s loss to Minnesota with an ankle injury. He could be sidelined again during this Sunday’s crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts, but is optimistic he will be able to play.

X-rays came back negative on the ankle and Ojulari said he was ‘sore’ but appeared confident he will be ready for Sunday.

Of course, that’s not his call. He will likely have to show he can go during the week to avoid being held out on Sunday.

The Giants have been looking forward to pairing Ojulari with their other pass-rushing threat, rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, but due to injuries to both players, they’ve only been on the field together for parts of six games.

List

Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 16

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire