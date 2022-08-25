Giants’ Azeez Ojulari injured during joint practice with Jets

The New York Giants and New York Jets conducted a very peaceful joint practice on Thursday but that won’t be the takeaway. Instead, the Giants’ seemingly endless injury woes will again take center stage.

During the final portion of practice, the two teams ran conditioning drills. But the Giants couldn’t quite make it without someone going down.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari pulled up lame and was quickly attended to by trainers. Unfortunately for the Giants, it does not appear to be a cramping issue as Ojulari required help getting off of the field and into the locker room.

Ojulari needs help limping off the field

