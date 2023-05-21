Giants’ Azeez Ojulari an honorable mention for NFL All-Underrated Team

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari was recently listed as an honorable mention for Bleacher Report’s NFL All-Underrated Team.

Dorance Armstrong of the Dallas Cowboys was given the nod ahead of Ojulari.

Ojulari, a second-round pick in 2021, entered the league as a talented edge rusher who was said to be very skilled but with lots of injury concerns due to his collegiate knee problems.

As a rookie, Ojulari played in all 17 games but during his sophomore year, things took a turn as he missed 10 games throughout the season.

Nevertheless, in just 24 career games, Ojulari has posted 63 tackles and 13.5 sacks. He’s been the best edge rusher for the Giants when he’s actually on the field.

In 2022, Ojulari posted 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in just seven appearances, demonstrating how dangerous he can be. Now, with an entire offseason to rehab and learn Wink Martindale’s elaborate pass-rush defense, Ojulari should undoubtedly be considered an underrated player headed into Year 3.

With Leonard Williams, A’Shawn Robinson, and Dexter Lawrence on the interior taking up double teams, the edge should be freed up for players like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ojulari to feast on one-on-ones.

Expect a significant improvement from New York’s pass rush if they can stay healthy.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire