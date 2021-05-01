Giants' Azeez Ojulari excited to reunite with Andrew Thomas, Lorenzo Carter

Azeez Ojulari smiles in red Georgia helmet

When Azeez Ojulari was drafted 50th overall to the Giants on Friday night, another Georgia product that was drafted last year by Big Blue was there to celebrate.

Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was cheering on Ojulari as he put on the Giants hat. Both Georgie Bulldogs are teammates once again, and Ojulari said it was something they talked about.

"When he got drafted, we just thought it might happen someday," Ojulari told New York media for the first time as a Giant. "It would be cool if we would be teammates coming from Georgia, that would be nice. And look at us now — teammates.”

Lorenzo Carter, who will return to the Giants after suffering a torn Achilles last season, was also someone Ojulari saw in his linebackers room at Georgia.

"Oh definitely, Lorenzo is my brother. ...Just ready to get there and work with him and learn things from him," he said.

The Giants have been looking for an edge rusher for years now that can be consistent in the pass rush, and they may have found that man in Ojulari. As SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said, he was someone they considered at No. 11 overall -- and they got him at 50.

Ojulari is happy the Giants are taking a chance on him.

"Hey man, I was waiting on it," he said about receiving the call from the Giants. "I was waiting on it all day.”

And now, that call reunites Ojulari with some familiar faces that will surely help make his transition to the NFL a little more smooth.