Giants awarded two compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft

General view of a New York Giants helmet prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced how many compensatory picks teams will receive for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, and the Giants have been awarded two.

Big Blue will receive a fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) and a seventh-round pick (No. 254 overall) in the upcoming draft next month. The Giants will also receive a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) from the Kansas City Chiefs for the deal that sent wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

A total of 37 compensatory draft choices were awarded to 16 teams across the league.

In total, the Giants have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft including:

Round 1, No. 25

Round 2, No. 57

Round 3, No. 89, No. 100

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 162, No. 172

Round 6, No. 209 from the Bears

Round 7, No. 242, No. 245 from the Ravens, No. 254

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 and ends Saturday, April 29.



