Giants awarded two compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced how many compensatory picks teams will receive for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, and the Giants have been awarded two.
Big Blue will receive a fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) and a seventh-round pick (No. 254 overall) in the upcoming draft next month. The Giants will also receive a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) from the Kansas City Chiefs for the deal that sent wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the eventual Super Bowl champions.
A total of 37 compensatory draft choices were awarded to 16 teams across the league.
In total, the Giants have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft including:
Round 1, No. 25
Round 2, No. 57
Round 3, No. 89, No. 100
Round 4, No. 128
Round 5, No. 162, No. 172
Round 6, No. 209 from the Bears
Round 7, No. 242, No. 245 from the Ravens, No. 254
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 and ends Saturday, April 29.