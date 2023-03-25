Giants attend Penn State University pro day

The New York Giants have cast a wide net this offseason and that has continued with their presence at multiple college pro days around the country.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been on the road, going from city to city as their scouting efforts increase. But they certainly haven’t been alone as other Giants personnel are also making stops at multiple universities.

On Friday, the Giants stopped in at the Penn State pro day with eyes on a few specific prospects.

Ji’Ayir Brown with reps from the Giants and Saints at Penn State Pro Day pic.twitter.com/6iYhs5boHT — George Stockburger (@StockburgerNews) March 24, 2023

In addition to safety Ji’Ayir Brown, the Giants also caught up with center Juice Scruggs.

The Giants have a need at both positions but perhaps no need is more glaring than center. The team lost both Nick Gates (Washington Commanders) and Jon Feliciano (San Francisco 49ers) and are now without a true anchor in the middle of their offensive line.

Scruggs is widely viewed as a late-round pick and may not represent the Day 1 starter needed by the Giants, but he’s an interesting prospect nonetheless. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein describes him as “dependable” and “consistent,” which is likely music to the ears of Daboll.

A two-year starter with center/guard versatility, Scruggs is dependable and consistent in carrying out his assignment to the best of his ability. He plays like a block of granite that is difficult to push back or knock off-balance, but he’s more of a neutralizer than road grader. He plays with solid technique and possesses the play strength to hold his own in the middle. The lack of foot quickness shows up with athletic defenders leaking around his edges and that issue could be exacerbated if teams play him at guard. Scruggs has the potential to go from backup to eventual starter if the situation is right.

There are no pro days scheduled on Saturday or Sunday, so the Giants will finally get a couple of days off.

