Should Giants attempt to trade safety Bobby McCain?

NFL teams across the league are constantly looking for ways to improve. Scouting prospects is a 24/7/365 job. Players continually work to be the best they can be, which creates an ever-changing landscape.

As the 2023 NFL season opener nears, Bleacher Report suggested one trade that each NFL team should propose before the season starts.

When it came to the Giants, Alex Ballentine suggested they trade safety Bobby McCain to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New York Giants signed Bobby McCain to a one-year deal this offseason. The plan was most likely to have McCain replace Julian Love, who left for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. But plans change, and McCain might have to sweat out making the roster if he remains with the Giants. That’s because of the play of seventh-round rookie pick Gervarrius Owens.

Owens has been a pleasant surprise since the Giants selected him. He works hard in practice, had a pass breakup in the first preseason game and disrupted the Carolina Panthers’ offense during the second preseason game, recording seven tackles.

There’s no reason to think Owens won’t make the cut, which means someone else has to go.

The Raiders, on the other hand, could use an insurance policy if Tre’Von Moehrig can’t step up in Year 3. McCain could slot in alongside free-agent addition Marcus Epps.

Right now, there’s no indication that the Giants plan to trade or cut McCain. This is purely speculation, and the Giants’ history with safeties suggests that depth is important at the position.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire