Should Giants attempt a trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

In one of the more bizarre suggestions of this dry part of the NFL offseason, Chris Roling of Bleacher Report suggests the New York Giants add to their already deep secondary by trading for New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Here’s a look at Roling’s proposed deal and logic:

Offer: 2022 3rd-Round Pick for Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore Even after a rocky season last year, Gilmore only let up a 57.1 completion percentage on 49 targets, so the Giants shouldn’t be too gun shy about throwing out an offer for the veteran even if it means having to work out an extension right after a trade. Gilmore, along with James Bradberry and others, would make for a rather formidable secondary as the Giants try to straddle that gap between the long-term and winning now.

Gilmore did not attend the Pats’ mandatory minicamp, perhaps because his $7.9 million annual salary is 24th among all NFL corners. He’ll be 31 this fall but he’s still got some game left and as we’ve been told numerous times, you can’t have enough corners.

But the Giants signed Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal this past March and drafted Aaron Robinson in the third round, so there’s not a lot of reps to be had at the moment for Gilmore.

The Giants have two 2022 third-round draft picks to play with and a trade for an established veteran could bolster their roster even further. But is cornerback on their radar this summer? Most believe that pick would be more well spent on an offensive lineman.