Giants assistant Jerry Schuplinski, lineman Wes Martin test positive for COVID-19

Eleven NFL players went on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, with all 11 the result of a positive test, per multiple reports. The Giants placed one player on the COVID-19 reserve list, and Joe Judge announced quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski also tested positive.

Reserve lineman Wes Martin was the Giants player who went on the list.

The team is staying in Tucson, Arizona, practicing at the University of Arizona, between away games. So Martin and Schuplinski are quarantined in their rooms.

Martin hasn’t played since Week 8, and he hasn’t played on offense since Week 6. In four games this season, Martin has played 65 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Schuplinski’s absence won’t help with the Giants’ top two quarterbacks injured. Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) might not be available Sunday, which would leave Jake Fromm to start. The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad last Tuesday.

Fromm dressed in an NFL game for the first time Sunday as Glennon’s backup.

