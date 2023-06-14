Giants assistant GM shares rare insight into scouting process with Deonte Banks

Everyone has an idea of how a team gets to a point where they like a player enough to spend a first-round pick on them. What is the process and how does it come together prior to the NFL draft?

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown pulled back the curtain and offered some very interesting insight into how the Giants got to the point where they drafted former Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

What this really illustrates is the importance of regional scouts and the trust a front office has in them. If it hadn’t been for that, New York might have been late to scouting Banks and not done their offseason work on him.

Most draft pundits on the internet didn’t have Banks on their radar at all for much of the college football season. But as is the case, teams are always more in the loop on players than we realize thanks to their network of scouts and it isn’t until that information comes out that the media about these players.

Insightful answer from assistant GM Brandon Brown on the team’s scouting process with Deonte Banks (and this surely applies to many other prospects) pic.twitter.com/VPZMxWWzaA — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire