Giants assistant coach gets involved in training camp fight

Training camp fights are common, especially when it gets to the second week of practicing against the same players over and over again. But they don’t typically involve an assistant coach.

That happened Monday at Giants camp, according to multiple reports.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com had a blow-by-blow account of the chippy sequence late in practice.

It began with running back Saquon Barkley lowering his shoulder and running over cornerback Aaron Robinson. That didn’t sit well with the defensive players.

The chippiness continued at the end of the next two plays with running backs Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell. Brightwell then took a handoff that prompted center Jon Feliciano, who apparently had heard enough from Tae Crowder, to charge the linebacker.

Crowder and Feliciano went at it, and the sidelines emptied.

Linebacker Cam Brown sprinted into the scrum and dragged Feliciano by his collar, which led to offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushing Brown in the chest, per Duggan. Feliciano and Brown threw punches at each other.

Per Duggan, “Johnson being the aggressor with a player seemed to cross the line,” and inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu had to be held back from going after Johnson. Johnson and Egorugwu were on the Bills’ staff together for two seasons.

New coach Brian Daboll stopped practice to lecture the team.

“He says that, ‘Losing teams do that.’ So at the end of the day, we’ve got to come out there and be physical, but we’ve got to be smart as well,” rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger said of Daboll’s message, per Duggan.

The team finished practice without incident.

