Giants ask Cowboys for permission to interview Jason Garrett

Officially, Jason Garrett is still under contract to the Cowboys for another week. Which means anyone who wants to interview him has to get the Cowboys’ permission. An NFC East rival is now seeking that permission.

The Giants have asked the Cowboys for permission to interview Garrett for their head coaching vacancy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Garrett, of course, will not be back in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will replace him. But that doesn’t mean the Giants can interview him right now without the Cowboys’ permission.

The possibility of Garrett coaching the Giants has been mentioned for months, when it first became apparent that he would get fired by the Cowboys and Pat Shurmur would get fired by the Giants. But this is the first indication that the Giants have actually asked the Cowboys for permission to talk to him.