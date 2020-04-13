Giants say they aren’t in position to add a big sack guy

During a Monday conference call with reporters, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman discussed one of the team’s major needs by saying that the team passed on big-ticket tackles in free agency because of how much they like the depth of this year’s draft prospects.

Another area where the Giants could stand to improve is their pass rush. They had 36 sacks a year ago and 10 of them came from unsigned free agent Markus Golden. The need to bolster that part of their game has led to suggestions that the Giants might sign Jadeveon Clowney or make a trade for Yannick Ngakoue, but it sounds like those moves and Golden’s return are unlikely.

Gettleman said on Monday, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that the team is “not in that position now” to make a big move for a veteran pass rusher. He cited upcoming contract needs for running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram, safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson as part of the reason for that.

They could try to add some help in the draft, although it may come down to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme whether they make such a move or not later this month.

