Giants' bats come alive against Pirates on record-setting night in MLB

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-5, while the New York Yankees accounted for the Houston Astros.

San Francisco have struggled to score runs this season. They came into Friday's game 27th in MLB in runs scored, but walked away victorious on the strength of 18 hits.

Denard Span led the Giants with four hits, four runs scored, a home run and a walk. Span's leadoff homer tied an MLB record for total home runs hit by teams in a month. That record was later broken by Toronto Blue Jays slugger Justin Smoak in their 7-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees were too good for the high-flying Astros 13-4, the Seattle Mariners humbled the Los Angeles Angels 10-0 and the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the San Diego Padres 10-4.

In other results, the Texas Rangers lost 8-7 to the Chicago White Sox, the Washington Nationals suffered an 8-1 loss against the St Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves topped the Oakland Athletics 3-1, the Chicago Cubs were blanked 5-0 by the Cincinnati Reds, the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Baltimore Orioles 6-4, the New York Mets outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2, the Kansas City Royals eased past the Minnesota Twins 8-1 and the Colorado Rockies were 6-3 winners over the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Detroit Tigers' game against the Cleveland Indians was postponed.

DEGROM INSPIRES METS

It has been a rough year for the Mets, but ace Jacob deGrom turned in a brilliant performance in the win over the Phillies. The Mets righthander allowed just one run in seven innings, while serving up just three hits with 12 strikeouts. This was deGrom's third game this season with at least 12 strikeouts, which is tied with Chris Sale for most in MLB.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner went three for five with three runs scored, a home run (15) and six RBIs against the Astros. Gardner became the first Yankees leadoff hitter with six-plus RBIs in a game since Hank Bauer in 1952.

RIZZO STRUGGLES FOR CUBS

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was back batting third in the line-up in a loss to the Reds. After serving some time at leadoff, Rizzo struggled in his old spot. He went 0 for four with a strikeout, dropping his average to .258 on the season. The Cubs desperately need Rizzo to hit with Kris Bryant injured.

BOMBS AWAY!

Smoak's home run was the 1,070th home run in June and broke the record for most in any month in MLB history. Smoak's homer, which came against the Red Sox, was just one of 32 on the night, including a solo homer by A's first baseman Matt Olson to break up Foltynewicz's no-hit bid.

NATIONALS AT CARDINALS

In the midst of an underrated season, Gio Gonzalez (7-2, 2.87 ERA) will take the mound against Michael Wacha (4-3, 4.50) on Saturday. The Nationals are riding a two-game losing streak after losing in St Louis on Friday.