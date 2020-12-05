Giants announce string of roster moves, signaling Colt McCoy is all but certain to start vs. Seahawks

Colt McCoy makes pass vs. Bengals

The Giants announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle, and they all but cement the fact that Colt McCoy will get the start at quarterback for Big Blue.

With Daniel Jones officially listed as doubtful with the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury, it’s looked all week like McCoy would get the start. On Saturday, the Giants promoted quarterback Clayton Thorson to the active roster and also signed Alex Tanney to the practice squad.

Thorson, a 24-year-old former fifth-round pick of the Eagles, will likely backup McCoy, with Tanney likely to be a gameday activation from the practice squad as an insurance option for QB depth.

In addition to those moves, the Giants also promoted defensive end Niko Lalos to the active roster and placed running back Devonta Freeman on the COVID-19/reserve list. Freeman is still on IR with an ankle injury.

Jones spoke on Wednesday about “feeling better,” but head coach Joe Judge said on Friday that the team would need to see where he was physically as things got closer to the game before they can make a decision.

“I know he’s doing everything he can to get back and be with the team. He’s preparing tirelessly, he’s in the building doing everything he can like any other day," Judge said. "I know mentally where he’s at. We just have to check physically where he’s at to make the right decision for him.”

So barring any late surprises, it looks as if it will be McCoy under center when the Giants take on the Seahawks Sunday at 4:05 p.m.