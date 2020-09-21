Giants announce Saquon Barkley has torn ACL

Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.

The Giants announced today that an MRI confirmed what was feared yesterday. Barkley is almost certainly out for the season.

The injury is a major disappointment for the Giants, who saw Barkley as a huge part of their future when they chose him with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Now Barkley’s season appears over after he gained just 34 yards on 19 carries in two games.

Barkley led the league in yards from scrimmage as a rookie, but he struggled with an ankle injury in his second season, and his third season is now over when it had barely started.

