Giants announce Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, out for the season

The New York Giants released the following Monday morning in regards to star running back Saquon Barkley’s knee injury and it’s about as bad as anticipated.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee this morning at Hospital for Special Surgery. The results of the testing confirmed that Barkley suffered a torn ACL in yesterday’s game in Chicago. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.

That will end Barkley’s season and perhaps put his Giants’ future in jeopardy as well. Barkley’s fifth-year option is up for exercise next spring and what once a slam dunk, sure thing is no longer chalk.

The Giants are likely headed for another dismal season, which would make four in a row under general manager Dave Gettleman. Ownership may not be as patient as they’ve been in the past and who knows what the new GM will do when it comes to the current roster.

As for the Giants’ running back situation, they will lean on Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman along with fullback Eli Penny. Reports have surfaced that they will be seeking to sign a veteran with multiple skills such as former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl back Devonta Freeman, who is scheduled to meet with the Giants this week.