Giants announce restructure of Nate Solder's contract for 2021 NFL season

New York Giants tackle Nate Solder (76) during training camp

The Giants have officially restructured Nate Solder's contract for next season, and it saves a good amount of cap space to use elsewhere.

Solder agreed in principle to a reworked deal last week after sitting out the 2020 season, though the deal wasn't set in stone. Now that it is, we know Solder's salary of $10 million goes to about $4 million, clearing $6 million in cap space to work with, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

The Giants would've saved that much had they just cut Solder and not declared him a post-June 1 cut, so keeping the player in the process was a solid move.

Solder would've been a $16.5 million cap hit in 2021 if he didn't have his contract restructured.

With the addition of Leonard Williams' three-year extension clearing up space, the Giants are believed to have around $10 million in cap room. They can create more if they wish -- reworking deals of James Bradberry and Blake Martinez could be the play.

In Solder's absence, the Giants drafted Andrew Thomas fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he immediately went in as the team's starting left tackle of the future. It would make sense that he remains in that role, and Solder could shift to the right side as it's a position up in the air since Cam Fleming only signed a one-year pact last season and Matt Peart, though promising, still needs more work.

The last time Solder played right tackle was during his rookie season for the New England Patriots in 2011. He started 13 games at the position, and transitioned to left tackle the season after after making the All-NFL Rookie Team.