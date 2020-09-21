Giants announce RB Saquon Barkley is out for season with torn ACL

Year 3 for Saquon Barkley has already come to an end in Week 2.

Barkley is indeed out for the season, as the Giants announced an MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL which they feared was the case when he left the game against the Bears on Sunday.



Surgery in the near future will be needed to repair the injury followed by a long rehab process.



Barkley was sent to the locker room for x-rays on his knee after getting carted off the field following a run play. He immediately clutched his knee after S Eddie Jackson tackled him near the sideline.



The All-Pro back seemed to know his fate as he was getting carted off, as he was clearly frustrated and said "Why?" while shaking his head.

The Giants offense now will have to function without the man it runs through. Barkley's dynamic abilities is something only a few can replicate. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will have to get creative now to make up for the loss.

Dion Lewis assumed all running back duties after Barkley left the game, with Wayne Gallman a healthy scratch from the roster. Lewis will now have to step up, while the Giants are also looking elsewhere for a replacement.

Devonte Freeman is will be visiting the team on Tuesday, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Monday. He's an experienced back that would be more of a power runner compared to Lewis' third-down receiving prowess.

IT's a huge los for Joe Judge and the Giants no matter how you fill the void.